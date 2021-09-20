TNI Morning News Headlines – September 20, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 510 COVID-19 cases on Monday including 297 quarantine and 213 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 197 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (78).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 6 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Subarnapur (2), Balasore (1), Boudh (1), Cuttack (1), Nayagarh (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,136.

➡️ As many as 62,509 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Drain Mishap In Bhubaneswar: Body recovered from drain near Panchasakha Nagar in Bhubaneswar was identified to be of Jyoti Prakash Behera, the missing class 10 student who was swept away after falling into open drain yesterday.

➡️ Paralakhemundi ACF Death: Deceased Soumya Ranjan’s wife Bidyabharti undergoes lie detection test today.

➡️ BMC seals another bar in Gajapati Nagar area of Bhubaneswar for flouting Covid-19 guidelines.

India News

➡️ India reports 30,256 new COVID-19 cases, 43,938 recoveries and 295 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands with 33,478,419 including 3,18,181 active cases, 3,27,15,105 cured cases & 4,45,133 deaths.

➡️ A total of 55,36,21,766 samples for COVID-19 tested up to September 19, of which 11,77,607 were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ 80,85,68,144 COVID-19 vaccine administered in the country so far; 37,78,296 in last 24 hours: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

➡️ Kerala reports 19,653 fresh COVID-19 infections and 152 deaths yesterday.

➡️ Nearly 81 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far: Ministry of Health.

➡️ More than 79.58 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs till now, and more than 15 lakh doses are in the pipeline. Over 5.43 crore vaccine doses are still available with States/UTs: Government of India.

➡️ Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab.

➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit Myanmar at 12.54 am today: National Center for Seismology.

➡️ Sensex 355 points down in opening trade, currently at 58,660; Nifty at 17,472.

➡️ Rupee depreciates 34 paise to 73.82 against US dollar in early trade.

World News

➡️ Afghanistan’s Secondary, High Schools reopen for Boys.

➡️ Afghan women demand their rights under Taliban rule.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 228.4 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.69 Million.

➡️ India to be 3rd largest importer by 2050: UK report.

➡️ Afghan Taliban flags hoisted in Islamabad seminary, police registers case.