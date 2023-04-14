No More Letterhead Process in ECR Zone for Railway Ticket Confirmation

TNI Bureau: Amid the ongoing misuse of letterheads, the East Central Railway (ECR) has decided to cancel the letterhead process for confirming waiting list tickets to the lawmakers.

It is to be noted here that the members of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Vidhan Parishad used to send a fax of PNR number on their letterheads for quick confirmation of waiting list.

However, recently it was found that some railway ticket mafias obtained the letter head of the lawmakers to confirm waiting list tickets through a high official quota.

Visakhapatnam RPF and Muzaffarpur police unearthed an interstate racket of confirming the waiting list tickets through letter heads of MPs, MLAs and MLCs in Muzaffarpur.

In course of investigation, they arrested the kingpin of the racket Satyajeet Kumar and also seized more than 200 letterheads of law makers during the raid at Sri Krishna Nagar locality under Sadar police station.

Based on Satyajeet’s input, police tried to nab the person who was operating from Muzaffarpur, but he managed to flee before the raid.

With the development, now the lawmakers have to send an official email to get the quota of high officials and the ECR will send the conformed tickets from its official e-mail id.