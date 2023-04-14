Covid Death in Odisha; Reported From Jharsuguda

TNI Bureau: Odisha today reported one death of COVID-19 positive case, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

The deceased has been identified as 65 years old female of Jharsuguda district. She was also suffering from Acute Kidney Infection, Chronic Kidney Disease, End-Stage Renal Disease and Pulmonary Edema.

Meanwhile, a total of 258 fresh COVID positive cases were detected in the last 24 hours taking the active cases tally to 1,186 in the State.

As many as 6,279 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, of which 258 turned out to be positive for the virus.

Till date, a total of 3,47,79,702 samples have been tested in the State while the samples of 13,38,468 people became positive.