By Sagarika Satapathy
Covid Recovered Patients to wait for 3 months before Vaccination
TNI Bureau:  The Centre has revised the Covid vaccination guidelines as per the recommendations made by the Expert Panel.

The Government of India on Wednesday approved a series of recommendations from the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) for deferring vaccination in several scenarios, including for COVID-19 recovered patients.  As per new recommendations, there will be a 3 month waiting period for Covid recovered patients to get the vaccine dose.

Those who have infected after Covid first dose, will have to wait for 3 months to get the second dose after recovery from illness.

Besides, persons with any other serious illness requiring hospitalization or ICU care to also wait for 4-8 weeks before getting the vaccine, informed the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

