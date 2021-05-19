Covid Recovered Patients to wait for 3 months before Vaccination

TNI Bureau: The Centre has revised the Covid vaccination guidelines as per the recommendations made by the Expert Panel.

The Government of India on Wednesday approved a series of recommendations from the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) for deferring vaccination in several scenarios, including for COVID-19 recovered patients. As per new recommendations, there will be a 3 month waiting period for Covid recovered patients to get the vaccine dose.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Those who have infected after Covid first dose, will have to wait for 3 months to get the second dose after recovery from illness.

Besides, persons with any other serious illness requiring hospitalization or ICU care to also wait for 4-8 weeks before getting the vaccine, informed the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.