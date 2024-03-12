No Discussion on Odisha at BJP CEC Yesterday

TNI Bureau: Amid speculation of an alliance between BJP and BJD followed by strong resistance by the state unit of the saffron party, no discussion was held on Odisha at the CEC of Bharatiya Janata Party held last night.

It’s believed that after the meeting with state BJP leaders, Amit Shah will take a final call. PM Modi is aware of the situation and constantly monitoring it.

According to reports, discussions were held on Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana. Candidates have been finalised for at least 90 seats.

In the first phase, BJP had declared candidates for 195 seats. However, two candidates had opted out for various controversial reasons.