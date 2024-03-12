PM Modi Flags off 3rd Vande Bharat Express Train for Odisha

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the third Vande Bharat Express train for Odisha through video conferencing from Ahmedabad. The trial run of the train was conducted on March 8.

The third Vande Bharat Express train for Odisha will run between Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam.

Soon after the flagging off ceremony the Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Vande Bharat Express departed Visakhapatnam at 9.30 am and is scheduled to arrive at Bhubaneswar Railway Station at about 3.00 p.m.

The Vande Bharat train which will run six days (except Saturday) in a week will have stoppages at Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Berhampur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road and Vizianagaram.

There are two others Vande Bharat trains in Odisha— one from Puri to Rourkela and another from Puri to Howrah.

Th PM also flagged off nine more Vande Bharat trains today. This includes Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, Mysuru- Dr. MGR Central (Chennai), Patna- Lucknow, New Jalpaiguri-Patna, Puri-Visakhapatnam, Lucknow – Dehradun, Kalaburagi – Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru, Ranchi-Varanasi, Khajuraho- Delhi (Nizamuddin) Vande Bharat trains virtually during his visit to Ahmedabad in Gujarat today.