Partial Lockdown in Odisha; Curbs Eased in 17 Districts

TNI Bureau: As the infection rate gradually decreasing in many districts and the Test Positivity Rate is also continuously declining, Odisha Government has relaxed the lockdown restrictions for districts that are in the yellow and green zones.

As per the announcement made by the Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, the State Government has decided to increase shop opening timings from 6 am to 5 PM in Category A Districts.

Shops in 17 western and southern Odisha districts where TPR is 5% or less will remain open from 6 am to 5 pm while the shops in 13 coastal & interior dists will remain open from 6 am to 1 pm.

17 western and southern Odisha districts: Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Gajapati, Boudh, Deogarh, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Nuapada, Balangir, Bargarh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh.

13 coastal & interior dists: Puri, Nayagarh, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Jajpur, Angul, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj & Keonjhar.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

While, night curfew and weekend shutdown will continue, partial lockdown will continue up to July 1.

Key Announcements:

➡️ In view livelihood of Dairy Farmers, Odisha Government has decided to open sweet shops. The shopkeepers are allowed to give items only in parcels.

➡️ Cycle & automobile repair shops to open.

➡️ Vaccination and testing for Covid-19 will continue as per the protocols laid out by the State Health Department at designated centres.

➡️ Weekend shutdown on Saturdays and Sundays across the State will continue to remain in force.

➡️ Unnecessary vehicular movement will be restricted.

➡️ Offices in private/ corporate and civil society sector shall work with reduced manpower, preferably at 33% of their staff strength. Government offices will function with not more than 10% staff.

➡️ Public transportation by Buses (Inter-state & intra-state bus services) will remain suspended till 5 AM of July 1.

During this lockdown, all educational institutions, cinema halls, malls shall remain closed and buses for public transport restricted with following exemptions:

• Grocery/Vegetable/Milk/Meat/Egg Shops will remain open from 7 AM to 11 AM on week days.

• Home Delivery of food, groceries, vegetables, egg, fish, meat and other essential items by restaurants and aggregators such as Zornato, Swiggy, OPOLFED, OMFED, Chilika Fresh etc will be allowed during the lockdown.

• A maximum of 25 people will be allowed for marriage, 20 during Thread Ceremony, Funeral, Last Rites, Shudhi Rituals. Guests will be offered food packets.

• Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Services and allied activities will be allowed.

• State Government officials on emergency duty.

• Print and electronic media establishments can continue operating during lockdown period.

• District and Municipal Administration/ Police/ Fire Services/ Government Officials on emergency duty.

• All medical establishments including Govt. and private hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, including medicine stores. Movement of ambulance and all medical personnel including Doctors & Paramedics.

• Reserve Bank of India and RBI regulated financial markets and entities like NPCI, CCIL, ATMs, Clearing Houses, payment system operators and standalone primary dealers, with bare minimum staff.

• Movement of goods and goods carriers, whether loaded or unloaded.

• All industrial units, factories and construction activities, IT/ITeS units with minimum staff.

• Marriages and Funerals, with permission of local authority.