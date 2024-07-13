No Action against Governor’s Son Yet; Matter in NHRC, BJD seeks Justice

TNI Bureau: As the issue of Governor Raghubar Das’ son Lalit Kumar assaulting an Assistant Section Officer has been intensified, the Biju Janata Dal has sought justice for the victim.

While speaking to mediapersons, BJD leader Pratap Deb said that as Home & General Administration departments are under the Odisha CM, he should ensure justice. Despite FIR, no action has been taken by police, he added.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Odisha Secretariat Service Association, opposition BJD and Chhatra Congress have approached Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, demanding justice to ASO Baikuntha Pradhan, who has been allegedly assaulted by the Governor’s son in Puri.

Meanwhile, RTI activist Jayanta Kumar Das has filed a petition in National Human Rights Commission, seeking its urgent intervention in this matter to ensure justice to Pradhan.

In his complaint with Puri Beach police station, Baikunthnath Pradhan, the ASO with parliamentary affairs department, alleged that he was thrashed and physically assaulted by Kumar.