TNI Morning News Headlines – April 18, 2025

➡️Odisha Government to spend Rs 4,214 crore on sports development in next 5 years.
➡️Puri Srimandir Ratna Bhandar restoration work to conclude within next month, informed Justice Biswanath Rath.
➡️Principal Secretary to the PM Shaktikanta Das who arrived in Bhubaneswar yesterday night will visit Ghatagaon to offer prayers at Maa Tarini Temple.
➡️Kalbaisakhi storms hit Cuttack, Bhubaneswar. IMD issues yellow alert for 15 districts. Fire Service personnel clear the uprooted trees.
➡️Bhubaneswar Railway Station to get elevated roadway flyover like Delhi Airport under the Amrit Bharat Station Yojana.
➡️Devotees take part in Good Friday prayers to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
➡️Six-member SIT team formed to probe Varanasi gangrape case.
➡️Harpreet Singh, responsible for terror attacks in Punjab, arrested by US security agencies, FBI.
➡️Israel kills Hezbollah commander Ali Ibar al-Nabi Khadi in Lebanon.
➡️Bangladesh asks Pakistan to ‘apologise’ for atrocities during 1971 Liberation War.
➡️US attacks on Yemen kill 38.
➡️Kuwait backs India for UN Security Council seat.
