TNI Morning News Headlines – April 18, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
➡️Odisha Government to spend Rs 4,214 crore on sports development in next 5 years.
 
➡️Puri Srimandir Ratna Bhandar restoration work to conclude within next month, informed Justice Biswanath Rath.
 
➡️Principal Secretary to the PM Shaktikanta Das who arrived in Bhubaneswar yesterday night will visit Ghatagaon to offer prayers at Maa Tarini Temple.
 
➡️Kalbaisakhi storms hit Cuttack, Bhubaneswar. IMD issues yellow alert for 15 districts. Fire Service personnel clear the uprooted trees.
 
➡️Bhubaneswar Railway Station to get elevated roadway flyover like Delhi Airport under the Amrit Bharat Station Yojana.
 
➡️Devotees take part in Good Friday prayers to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
 
➡️Six-member SIT team formed to probe Varanasi gangrape case.

➡️Harpreet Singh, responsible for terror attacks in Punjab, arrested by US security agencies, FBI.
 
➡️Israel kills Hezbollah commander Ali Ibar al-Nabi Khadi in Lebanon.
 
➡️Bangladesh asks Pakistan to ‘apologise’ for atrocities during 1971 Liberation War.
 
➡️US attacks on Yemen kill 38.
 
➡️Kuwait backs India for UN Security Council seat.
 
 
