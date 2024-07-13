TNI Morning News Headlines – July 13, 2024

➡️Renowned sand artist from Odisha Sudarsan Pattnaik won Gold medal at the International Sand Sculpture Championship at St.Petersburg, Russia.
➡️Former MLA Dipali Das files petition in Orissa High Court seeking cancellation of MLA Tankadhar Tripathy’s election in the Jharsuguda Assembly Constituency.
➡️Four from Odisha who are in India’s Blind Cricket Team will impart training in US.
➡️Death toll touches 90 in Assam flood-related incidents.
➡️Bye Election to Assembly Constituencies: Counting of votes for the 13 Assembly seats across 7 States is underway.
Related Posts
➡️PM Narendra Modi to visit Mumbai, Maharashtra today. The PM will launch, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects worth more than Rs 29,400 crore.
➡️Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps’s quick response saves Yakla villagers in East Sikkim from devastating fire.
➡️Centre launches Rs 750 crore fund for tech startups to boost agriculture.
➡️Centre has set up a committee to probe series of allegations against Maharashtra cadre probationary IAS officer Dr Puja D. Khedkar.
➡️3 killed after Sukhoi Superjet crashed in Kolomna district, southeast of Moscow.
➡️Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk makes ‘sizeable’ donation to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign ahead of US election 2024.
Comments are closed.