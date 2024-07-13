INDIA Bloc wins Big in Assembly Bypolls

In a significant boost for the Opposition, the Congress-led INDIA bloc secured victories in 10 assembly seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won two seats in the Assembly by-polls held in seven states on July 10, as per the Election Commission’s website on Saturday. Additionally, Independent candidate Shankar Singh won the Rupauli seat in Bihar by a margin of 8,200 votes.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

State-wise Assembly By-polls Results: