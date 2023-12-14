Next 3 Days Critical for Newborn Girl rescued from Borewell in Sambalpur

TNI Bureau: The next three days are crucial for the newborn girl who was rescued from borewell at the Rengali area of Sambalpur district, informed Lal Mohan Nayak, the Medical Superintendent of the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla.

According to Nayak, the infant’s serious health complications are arising due to her low weight and premature birth and if needed, she will be airlifted to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics (Sishu Bhawan) in Cuttack.

Currently, she is undergoing treatment at Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of VIMSAR.

On the other hand, the local police have intensified their probe to identify the accused who dumped the child in the borewell.