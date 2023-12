TNI Bureau: Putting all speculations into rest, the ruling BJD in Odisha has confirmed that 5T & Ama Odisha Chairman VK Pandian won’t contest the upcoming elections and will continue to serve the people.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

It was confirmed by Senior BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra after the meeting of party’s Extended State Executive today.

Pandian will remain in politics and work for the welfare of the people on various capacities, he added.