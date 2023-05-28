LIVE: PM Modi Inaugurates New Parliament Building; Places ‘Sengol

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a significant milestone on Sunday (May 28) as he unveiled the plaque, officially inaugurating the long-awaited new Parliament building. In a moment of reverence, PM Modi performed a puja and installed the revered ‘Sengol’ next to the Speaker’s chair in the Lok Sabha chamber. The historic ‘Sengol’ was handed over to him by Adheenams and holds great significance, having been accepted by India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, at his residence on the eve of August 14, in the presence of esteemed leaders.

The inauguration ceremony commenced with a traditional ‘puja’ accompanied by Vedic rituals, which lasted for an hour. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla joined PM Modi during the puja, further dignifying the occasion. The inauguration is being conducted in two phases, with the puja held in a beautifully adorned pandal near the Gandhi statue in Parliament.

The newly constructed four-storey Parliament building stands as a marvel, with a total cost estimated at ₹970 crore. The project was designed by HCP Design, Planning and Management, an Ahmedabad-based firm, and executed by Tata Projects Limited. To ensure the utmost security, thousands of police personnel have been deployed in Lutyens’ Delhi, and multiple layers of barricades have been strategically placed around the new Parliament building.

The inauguration of the new Parliament building marks a significant step forward in India’s democratic journey, symbolizing the country’s commitment to progress and development. With its grandeur and architectural splendor, the new building is poised to serve as a beacon of governance and a testament to India’s vibrant democracy.

Here are the latest updates from the National Capital: PM Modi Unveils New Parliament Building

9:15 AM / Multi-Faith Prayer Ceremony Reverberates in New Parliament as PM Modi Leads the Occasion

The Sarva-Dharma Prarthana witnessed religious leaders chanting prayers in diverse languages, marking a harmonious gathering. Commencing the ceremony, PM Modi conducted a traditional ‘pooja’ accompanied by Vedic rituals. As a part of the rituals, PM Modi performed the “Ganapati Homam” to invoke divine blessings for the auspicious inauguration of the new Parliament building.

9:05 AM / PM Modi Unveils Plaque as Multi-Faith Prayer Meeting Concludes at New Parliament Building

PM Modi Dedicates New Parliament Building to the Nation by Unveiling Inaugural Plaque

9:00 AM / PM Modi Engages with Diverse Individuals as Multi-Faith Prayer Meeting Concludes at New Parliament Building

#WATCH | PM Modi meets various people as the multi-faith prayer meeting concludes at the new Parliament building pic.twitter.com/Af9EFLbWem — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

8:40 AM / The sarv-dharma prayer ceremony witnesses the presence of various dignitaries alongside PM Modi.

The sarv-dharma prayer ceremony witnesses the presence of Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, S Jaishankar, and Jitendra Singh, along with chief ministers from several states and BJP president J P Nadda.

8:29 AM / PM Modi Leads ‘Sarv-dharma’ Prayers at New Parliament Building Inauguration Ceremony



8:00 AM / PM Narendra Modi Honors Workers Involved in Construction and Development of New Parliament House

7:56 AM / PM Modi installs ‘Sengol‘ near Lok Sabha Speaker’s chair in new Parliament building.

7:52 AM / PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Pay Floral Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Parliament House Prior to New Building Inauguration



7:48 AM / ‘Sengol’ Handed Over to PM Modi for Installation Near Speaker’s Chair in New Parliament Building



7:47AM / PM Modi Pays Reverence to ‘Sengol’ and Carries It into Lok Sabha Chamber of New Parliament Building



7:30 AM / PM Modi Arrives at New Parliament Building for Inauguration Ceremony

The inauguration ceremony will commence with a one-hour-long puja, following which the Prime Minister will be presented with the sacred ‘Sengol’ and proceed to install it in the new Parliament building.