Indira Canteen returns to Karnataka

Bengaluru, TNI Bureau: The Congress government in Karnataka has announced the revival of the Indira Canteen initiative, which provides subsidized meals to the poor and marginalized. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in his first press conference following the recent election victory, pledged to restart the neglected canteens within a month. During the election campaign, the Congress party had promised to bring back the canteens if voted back into power, as they were discontinued when the BJP regained control.

The Indira Canteen offers breakfast for ₹5 and lunch and dinner for ₹10, aiming to alleviate the burden of inflation on low-income individuals. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has developed menus for breakfast, lunch, and dinner that focus on nutritional value and variety. The canteen menu will be changed daily and include items such as Upma, Kesari Bath, Bisibele Bath, Pongal, and Idlis, among others, according to The Indian Express.

While the tendering process is set to begin soon, 163 out of 175 Indira Canteens are already operational. The Congress party secured a significant victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections, winning 135 seats and achieving a simple majority in the 224-member house. The BJP, which had been in power for the past five years, was reduced to 66 seats, while the Janata Dal (Secular) won 19 seats.

The Congress’s success can be attributed to various factors, including their strong performance in the southern and central regions of the state, their focus on development issues, and the public’s dissatisfaction with the previous BJP government. This victory is a blow to the BJP, which aimed to secure a second consecutive term in power in Karnataka. It highlights the declining popularity of the BJP in the state.

For the Congress party, this triumph provides a significant boost to their national leadership, who are currently facing several challenges, including the upcoming general elections. The Congress’s victory in Karnataka demonstrates that the party remains a formidable force in Indian politics.