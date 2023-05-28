Historic Moment as Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates New Parliament Building

New Delhi, TNI Bureau; Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday morning, marking a significant milestone. Adorned in traditional attire, PM Modi entered the Parliament premises through Gate No. 1, where he was warmly received by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Against the backdrop of Vedic chants by priests from Karnataka’s Shringeri Math, the Prime Minister performed the sacred “Ganapati Homam” to seek divine blessings for the inauguration.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Displaying utmost reverence, PM Modi prostrated before the revered “Sengol” and sought blessings from esteemed high priests representing various adheenams in Tamil Nadu. Holding the holy sceptre, he embarked on a procession accompanied by the melodious tunes of the “nadaswaram” and the chanting of Vedic mantras. The procession led to the new Parliament building, where the Prime Minister installed the “Sengol” in a dedicated enclosure on the right side of the Speaker’s chair in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Also catch the live updates of the New Parliament Building Inauguration here: LIVE: PM Modi Inaugurates New Parliament Building; Places ‘Sengol

The momentous occasion was graced by the presence of Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, S. Jaishankar, and Jitendra Singh, along with Chief Ministers from several states and BJP President J.P. Nadda. In a gesture of appreciation, PM Modi also felicitated some key workers who played vital roles in the construction of the new Parliament building. The event was filled with a sense of pride and accomplishment as India’s democracy celebrated the inauguration of this monumental structure.