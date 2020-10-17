NEET 2020: Not just Soyeb, Akanksha too scored Perfect 720

TNI Bureau: While the media widely covered Soyeb Aftab from Odisha who scored a full 100% in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 – a perfect 720.

However, Akanksha Singh too scored a perfect 720 – same feat achieved by Soyeb. However, she lost the top rank to Soyeb due to her younger age – a factor taken into account in the National Testing Agency’s tie-breaking policy.

The result of the NEET 202 was announced on Friday night with over 7.7 lakh candidates qualifying the exam.

18-year-old Soyeb from Rourkela took coaching from an institute in Kota, Rajasthan. Akanksha Singh hails from Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh, but is staying in Delhi.