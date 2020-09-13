NCB denies preparing any “Bollywood List” in Drug Probe

By Sagar Satapathy
NCB-SSR
153

TNI Bureau: Contrary to the media reports, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has denied the claims that it’s in the process of preparing a list of 25 Bollywood Celebrities for questioning in the Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) death case.

The NCB on Sunday dismissed the reports saying they had prepared the list of drug peddlers & traffickers and Bollywood had nothing to do with it.

Related Posts

Delhi Riots: Yogendra Yadav, Yechury named in Chargesheet

Athawale meets Kangana; invites her to join RPI

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Some leading TV Channels had recently claimed that Rhea Chakraborty had named 25 A-lister Bollywood celebrities including Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh for consuming drugs.

Some Twitter handles had even claimed that Sara and Rakul are being summoned by the NCB for questioning. However, with NCB’s clarification, it’s clear that some TV Channels and fake Twitter handles spread a fake narrative.

Sagar Satapathy 324 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!