Delhi Riots: Former JNU Student Umar Khalid arrested under UAPA

TNI Bureau: The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested former JNU student leader Umar Khalid under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with Delhi Riots 2020 case.

Umar was arrested last night following hours of questioning. Earlier, he was questioned on July 31 and his phone was confiscated.

The Delhi Police will soon file a chargesheet against him.

An FIR was filed against Umar Khalid on March 6 on the basis of inputs provided by an informer. The informer reportedly told the Police that Khalid and his associates hatched a conspiracy and have provocative speeches to incite people and appealed them to hit the streets and block the roads during Trump visit to portray India in a bad light on the global arena.

The FIR also stated that firearms, petrol bombs, acid bottles, and stones were stored at homes in Kardampuri, Jafrabad, Chand Bagh in North East Delhi as part of the conspiracy.