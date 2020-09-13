19-year-old NEET Aspirant commits suicide in Odisha

TNI Bureau: A 19-year-old girl has committed suicide in Baripada in Mayurbhanj District a day before appearing in the NEET Examination.

The NEET aspirant girl left a suicide note where she feared failure in the national-level test for admission into medical courses.

The girl was taking coaching for NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) in Kota, Rajasthan. But, she had to return home along with others during Covid-19 lockdown.

She was under tremendous mental stress as evident from her suicide note.

While the mainstream media has kept itself engaged in SSR Death case, Rhea Chakraborty, Maharashtra Politics and Kangana Ranaut, a lone journalist in Delhi kept fighting for the JEE-NEET aspirants demanding postponement of the exams, but in vain. However, Saahil Murli Menghani has not given up and keeps exposing the system.