Naveen, Pranab among 40 Star Campaigners for Dhamnagar Bypoll

TNI Bureau: BJD President and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik as well as BJD’s Organisational Secretary Pranab Prakash Das are featured in the list of 40 Star Campaigners for Dhamnagar Bypoll.

The list also includes names of Prasanna Acharya, Debi Prasad Mishra, Raja Swain, Prafulla Mallik, Prafulla Samal, Pratap Deb, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Ashok Panda, Arun Sahoo, Pritiranjan Gharai, Rajendra Dholakia, Pranab Balabantray, Amar Satpathy, Snehangini Chhuria, Sudam Marndi, Byomkesh Ray, Mujibullah Khan, Devi Ranjan Tripathy, Sarmistha Sethi, Muktikanta Mandal, Srimayee Mishra, Elina Dash, Kuna Tripathy, Arindam Ray and Sofia Alam.

Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra has found a place in the list. However, former Minister Pratap Jena and Odisha SME Minister Samir Ranjan Dash have been excluded from the list. They were part of the Star Campaigner list for Brajarajnagar Bypoll.

BJD has fielded Tihidi Black Chairperson Abanti Das from Dhamnagar. Former MLA Rajendra Das has revolted and filed his nomination as the Independent Candidate. BJP has fielded Late Bishnu Sethi’s son Suryabanshi Suraj while Harekrushna Sethi is the Congress candidate.