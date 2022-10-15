Congress drops Mohammed Mouquim from Star Campaigner List

By Sagarika Satapathy
Congress drops Mohammed Mouquim from Star Campaigner List
TNI Bureau: The Congress Party has dropped Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim from the list of Star Campaigners for Dhamnagar Bypoll.

All other 8 Congress MLAs including Narasingha Mishra, Sura Routray, Tara Bahinipati, Santosh Singh Saluja, Ramesh Jena, Dasaratha Gamango, Adhiraj Mohan Panigrahi, and CS Ranjan Ekka are part of the list.

State Congress Incharge Chella Kumar, PCC President Sarat Pattanayak, former PCC Presidents Niranjan Patnaik, Jayadev Jena and Prasad Harichandan, Working President Chiranjib Biswal, Senior leaders Bhakta Charan Das and Ramachandra Khuntia and Lok Sabha MP Saptagiri Ulaka.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Moquim who was dropped from the Star Campaigners List, played it down saying he will go to Dhamnagar and campaign for the party candidate Harekrushna Sethi.

