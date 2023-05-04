Wrestler’s Plea: Supreme Court closes proceedings

TNI Bureau: The Supreme Court of India has concluded its hearing of an urgent petition filed by wrestlers following a scuffle with police officers at the Jantar Mantar Protest site on Wednesday. The court closed the proceedings after it was revealed that an FIR (First Information Report) had been filed and armed security were provided to the protesters. The court also rejected the petitioners’ request for a court-monitored probe.

The wrestlers had been protesting alleged sexual harassment by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The Delhi Police informed the court on April 28 that it would register an FIR against Singh based on the wrestlers’ complaint.

Two FIRs were subsequently filed, one concerning allegation made by a minor victim under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant IPC sections, and another for carrying out investigations into complaints made by adult complainants under relevant sections pertaining to outraging of modesty.

In response to the wrestlers’ plea for action against Singh, the Delhi Police stated that it had provided security to the seven complainants, including the minor. The police have also implemented heavy security measures around Jantar Mantar in Delhi, where the protests took place, following the altercation between protesters and police officers on Wednesday night.

The Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, stated that the purpose of the wrestlers’ plea had been met by the filing of the FIR and provision of security. The court advised the petitioners to approach the magistrate or the High Court in their jurisdiction if they required further assistance.

Meanwhile, news agency ANI reported that the Delhi Police have issued an alert to all District Commissioners of Police (DCPs) in the city, urging them to be vigilant in their respective districts, particularly in the border areas. The police have also instructed the DCPs to pay special attention to roads leading towards Central Delhi and have installed barricades at various locations.

The reason for this heightened security measure is due to intelligence reports suggesting that a sizable group of individuals may converge at Jantar Mantar, where a group of wrestlers are currently protesting.