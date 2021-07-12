Naveen conducts ‘Bhumi Pooja’ for a new BJD Office
Naveen conducted the Bhoomi Pujan for establishment of a new party office with modern amenities.
TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal President Naveen Patnaik on Monday laid the foundation stone for a new party office in Bhubaneswar on the auspicious occasion of Ratha Jatra.
Senior party leaders were present on this auspicious occasion.
