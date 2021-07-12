TNI Morning News Headlines – July 12, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 1993 COVID-19 cases on Monday including 1154 quarantine and 839 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 322 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (297) and Balasore (181).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 63 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (13), Bargarh (7), Mayurbhanj (6), Ganjam (5), Puri (5), Dhenkanal (4), Kendraparda (4), Jajpur (3), Boudh (30), Nayagarh (3). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 4,662.

➡️ As many as 72,754 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Rath Jatra 2021: Pahandi Bije of holy Trinity ends.

➡️ Gundicha Jatra: Puri Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati pays obeisance to the Holy Trinity on the three chariots.

➡️ Puri Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb performs the traditional Chhera Panhara rituals atop three chariots.

India News

➡️ India reports 37,154 new COVID 19 cases, 39,649 recoveries and 724 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,08,74,376 including 4,50,899 active cases, 3,00,14,713 cured cases & 4,08,764 deaths.

➡️ 43,23,17,813 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 11th July 2021. Of these, 14,32,343 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ India’s Recovery rate increases to 97.22%.

➡️ 37.73 crore vaccine doses administered so far; Testing capacity substantially ramped up as 43.23 crore tests conducted so far.

➡️ 18 killed, several injured in Lightning in Rajasthan.

➡️ Arrested Al-Qaeda-linked terrorists were planning to use human bombs: UP Police.

➡️ Flash flood in Bhagsu Nag, Dharamshala due to heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh.

➡️ Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrests a drug peddler with drugs worth Rs 1 crore in Mumbai.

➡️ Sensex 272 points up, currently trading at 52,652; Nifty at 15,768.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 186.7 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.02 million.

➡️ Millions in US, Canada hit by new rounds of scorching Hot Temperatures.

➡️ Pakistan braces for fourth Covid wave as fresh infections witness three-fold rise.

➡️ China, North Korea leaders vow to strengthen ties: Report.

➡️ Italy beat England in penalties to win Euro 2020.

➡️ Euro 2020: English fans attack Italians outside Wembley.

➡️ Wimbledon Tennis 2021 Men’s Singles Final: Novak Djokovic wins Wimbledon 2021, his 20th Grand Slam crown.