Naveen asks BJD MLAs to help JEE, NEET Students

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed the MLAs of his party (Biju Janata Dal) to help the students appearing JEE, NEET Examinations.

Odisha Government has already decided to provide free transport and accommodation to all candidates and their guadian. The CM asked the MLAs to take care of students from their respective areas so that they don’t face any hassles.

‘Odisha – Mo Parivar’ will also offer all kind of assistance to these students, said the CM.

The CM also asked the MLAs to stand by the 10 lakh migrant workers returned from other States and help them take benefits of food security and job schemes.

Naveen has asked his MLAs to step in to help the flood affected people where situation remains grim.

“Odisha is fighting Covid-19 with all its force. Thanks to the efforts of Covid Warriors, the State has witnessed high recovery rate and low mortality rate. I request all of you to stand by the people in this hour of crisis and help the Covid Warriors in their work. You should also help in conducting the last rites of Covid-19 deceased and educate people on this”, said the CM.

The CM also revealed that 5 Covid Care Centres in Ganjam district, have been closed following drastic improvement in the CoronaVirus situation there. However, a lot of efforts are needed to improve the situation in Khordha and Cuttack districts, he added.