Huge! Bhubaneswar reports 505 COVID-19 cases Today

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported highest single-day spike of 505 COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 9506.
👉 Out of the 505 new cases, 39 cases from Ward Number 27, 30 cases from Ward Number 9, 28 from Ward Number 40 and 23 from Ward Number 3 have tested positive for COVID-19.
👉 As many as 345 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.
👉 19 cases from Ward Number 19 cases, 17 cases from Ward Number 27 and 16 from Ward Number 27 have recovered from the disease.
Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (August 29):
👉 Total +Ve Cases – 9506
👉 Recovered Cases –5764
👉 Deceased – 40
