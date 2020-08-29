Huge! Bhubaneswar reports 505 COVID-19 cases Today

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported highest single-day spike of 505 COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 9506.

👉 Out of the 505 new cases, 39 cases from Ward Number 27, 30 cases from Ward Number 9, 28 from Ward Number 40 and 23 from Ward Number 3 have tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 As many as 345 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 19 cases from Ward Number 19 cases, 17 cases from Ward Number 27 and 16 from Ward Number 27 have recovered from the disease.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (August 29):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 9506

👉 Recovered Cases –5764

👉 Deceased – 40

👉 Active Cases –3693

