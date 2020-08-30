BJD MLA Debi Prasad Mishra tests positive for COVID-19

TNI Bureau: Senior BJD MLA from Baramba Constituency in Cuttack and former Minister, Debi Prasad Mishra has tested positive for COVID-19. He announced it on his Facebook Page.

His samples were sent for testing after his Driver tested positive for Corona. The test results came positive. The MLA is currently under home isolation.

While his temperature and oxygen level remain normal, Debi Prasad Mishra is taking medical advice being a diabetic.

Several other Odisha MLAs including Sukanta Kumar Nayak (Nilgiri), Sudhanshu Sekhar Parida (Remuna), Prasant Behera (Salipur-Tangi), Srikant Sahu (Polasara) and Soumya Ranjan Patnaik (Khandapada), Ananta Narayan Jena (Bhubaneswar Central), Pitam Padhi (Pottangi) as well as Rural Development and Labour & ESI Minister Susanta Singh were infected with the Coronavirus.

Apart from these MLAs, Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari and Bhadrak MP Manjulata Mandal had also tested positive for COVID-19.