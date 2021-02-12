Naveen appeals Odisha MPs to take up NMA Draft Bylaws issue with GoI

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday urged Centre to immediately withdraw the National Monuments Authority Draft Bylaws on Ananta Basudev & Brahmeswar Temple of Ekamra Kshetra.

He further stated that “It would have been appropriate for the Central agencies to take the State into confidence on sensitive religious issues”.

The CM also appealed all the MPs from Odisha to take up the issue with the Government of India and Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel as it involves the sentiments of lakhs of devotees, livelihood of sebayats and emotion of 4.5 crore Odia people.

Central Govt should immediately withdraw the National Monuments Authority Draft Bylaws on Ananta Basudev & Brahmeswar Temple of #EkamraKshetra. It would have been appropriate for the Central agencies to take the State into confidence on sensitive religious issues. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) February 12, 2021