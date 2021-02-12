TNI Evening News Headlines- February 12, 2021

News

By Sagarika Satapathy
Ms. Elena Norman, CEO, Hockey India presents mementos to Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra and Secretary (5T) to Odisha CM, VK Pandian.
Odisha News

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik disbursed financial assistance to the tune of Rs 1,272 crore to more than 53 lakh farmers under the KALIA scheme.

➡️ 1 odia labourer killed, 3 others sustained burn injuries in Tamil Nadu fire mishap.

➡️ Odisha CM seeks withdrawal of Heritage Bylaws for Ananta Basudev & Brahmeswar Temple of Ekamra Kshetra; appeals Odisha MPs to take up NMA Draft Bylaws issue with GoI

➡️ Rain, Thunderstorm alert issued for Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Nuapada, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Deogarh and Keonjhar District between February 16 and 17.

➡️ Flight services to commence from Jeypore airstrip in the next 6 to 8 months.

➡️ Odisha MLAs along with their Personal Security Officers to undergo Covid 19 test on February 15 and 16 ahead of Assembly Session.

➡️ Another female elephant found dead near a nullah under Karlapat Wildlife Sanctuary in Kalahandi district; 5 elephants including a calf died in last 12 days in the region.

➡️ Odisha Bandh: Government employees working in Bhubaneswar advised to reach office by 9.30 am on February 15.

➡️ Ahead of the annual Rath Yatra festival of the Holy Trinity, first batch of Timber for Chariot construction reaches Puri.

➡️ IPL 2021: Odisha Cricketers Subhransu Senapati & Govind Poddar added to the final auction list of players. Base price fixed at Rs 20 lakh.

India News

➡️ Tamil Nadu: Death toll at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar rises to 11.

➡️ Rajya Sabha adjourned till 8th March, 2021.

➡️ Lok Sabha passes the Arbitration & Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

➡️ 7th Central Pay Commission: Family pensions upper ceiling raised from Rs 45,000 to Rs 1,25,000 per month.

➡️ India becomes the fastest country in the world to administer 70 lakh COVID 19 Vaccine doses in 26 days

➡️ ISRO, MapmyIndia join hands to launch India’s indigenous mapping portal, to take on Google Maps/Earth.

➡️ PM Modi to dedicate Arjun tank to the Nation on Sunday, Army to get 118 latest tanks.

➡️ PM Modi to visit Tamil Nadu and Kerala on 14th February inaugurate & lay the foundation stones for several key projects.

➡️ India have supplied a total of 229.7 lakh Covid 19 vaccine doses to the global community; MEA Spokesperson.

➡️ Union Minister Nitin Gadkari launched India’s first-ever diesel Tractor, converted to CNG, today.

➡️ Trinamool Congress MP Dinesh Trivedi announces his resignation from Rajya Sabha.

➡️ Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn co-starrer “Sooryavanshi” to release on April 2 in single screens and non-national multiplexes.

World News

➡️ Twitter to add more labels to identify accounts of Govt leaders, Institutions.

➡️ Covid-19: Saudi Arabia suspends entry from 20 countries, including India.

➡️ US acquires 200 million new doses as vaccine drive begins in pharmacies.

