TNI Evening News Headlines- February 12, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik disbursed financial assistance to the tune of Rs 1,272 crore to more than 53 lakh farmers under the KALIA scheme.

➡️ 1 odia labourer killed, 3 others sustained burn injuries in Tamil Nadu fire mishap.

➡️ Odisha CM seeks withdrawal of Heritage Bylaws for Ananta Basudev & Brahmeswar Temple of Ekamra Kshetra; appeals Odisha MPs to take up NMA Draft Bylaws issue with GoI

➡️ Rain, Thunderstorm alert issued for Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Nuapada, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Deogarh and Keonjhar District between February 16 and 17.

➡️ Ms. Elena Norman, CEO, Hockey India presents mementos to Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra and Secretary (5T) to Odisha CM, VK Pandian.

➡️ Flight services to commence from Jeypore airstrip in the next 6 to 8 months.

➡️ Odisha MLAs along with their Personal Security Officers to undergo Covid 19 test on February 15 and 16 ahead of Assembly Session.

➡️ Another female elephant found dead near a nullah under Karlapat Wildlife Sanctuary in Kalahandi district; 5 elephants including a calf died in last 12 days in the region.

➡️ Odisha Bandh: Government employees working in Bhubaneswar advised to reach office by 9.30 am on February 15.

➡️ Ahead of the annual Rath Yatra festival of the Holy Trinity, first batch of Timber for Chariot construction reaches Puri.

➡️ IPL 2021: Odisha Cricketers Subhransu Senapati & Govind Poddar added to the final auction list of players. Base price fixed at Rs 20 lakh.

India News

➡️ Tamil Nadu: Death toll at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar rises to 11.

➡️ Rajya Sabha adjourned till 8th March, 2021.

➡️ Lok Sabha passes the Arbitration & Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

➡️ 7th Central Pay Commission: Family pensions upper ceiling raised from Rs 45,000 to Rs 1,25,000 per month.

➡️ India becomes the fastest country in the world to administer 70 lakh COVID 19 Vaccine doses in 26 days

➡️ ISRO, MapmyIndia join hands to launch India’s indigenous mapping portal, to take on Google Maps/Earth.

➡️ PM Modi to dedicate Arjun tank to the Nation on Sunday, Army to get 118 latest tanks.

➡️ PM Modi to visit Tamil Nadu and Kerala on 14th February inaugurate & lay the foundation stones for several key projects.

➡️ India have supplied a total of 229.7 lakh Covid 19 vaccine doses to the global community; MEA Spokesperson.

➡️ Union Minister Nitin Gadkari launched India’s first-ever diesel Tractor, converted to CNG, today.

➡️ Trinamool Congress MP Dinesh Trivedi announces his resignation from Rajya Sabha.

➡️ Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn co-starrer “Sooryavanshi” to release on April 2 in single screens and non-national multiplexes.

World News

➡️ Twitter to add more labels to identify accounts of Govt leaders, Institutions.

➡️ Covid-19: Saudi Arabia suspends entry from 20 countries, including India.

➡️ US acquires 200 million new doses as vaccine drive begins in pharmacies.