National Sports Awards 2023 Announced, Full List Here

TNI Bureau: The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports on Wednesday announced the National Sports Awards 2023. While two Badminton stars have been selected for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, a total of 26 sports persons have been chosen for the Arjuna Awards for their outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2023.

A special will be organised at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 9, 2024 (Tuesday) during which President Droupadi Murmu will give away the awards.

Check the full list of the awardees of the National Sports Awards 2023:

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2023:

Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty for Badminton

Rankireddy Satwik Sai Raj for Badminton

Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2023:

Ojas Pravin Deotale: Archery

Aditi Gopichand Swami: Archery

Sreeshankar M: Athletics

Parul Chaudhary: Athletics

Mohameed Hussamuddin: Boxing

R Vaishali: Chess

Mohammed Shami: Cricket

Anush Agarwalla: Equestrian

Divyakriti Singh: Equestrian Dressage

Diksha Dagar: Golf

Krishan Bahadur Pathak: HockeyP

Pukhrambam Sushila Chanu: Hockey

Pawan Kumar: Kabaddi

Ritu Negi: Kabaddi

Nasreen: Kho-Kho

Pinki: Lawn Bowls

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar: Shooting

Esha Singh: ShootingH

Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu: Squash

Ayhika Mukherjee: Table Tennis

Sunil Kumar: Wrestling

Antim: Wrestling

Naorem Roshibina Devi: Wushu

Sheetal Devi: Para Archery

Illuri Ajay Kumar Reddy: Blind Cricket

Prachi Yadav: Para Canoeing

Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in Sports and Games 2023:

Lalit Kumar: Wrestling

B. Ramesh: Chess

Mahaveer Prasad Saini: Para Athletics

Shivendra Singh: Hockey

Ganesh Prabhakar Devrukhkar: Mallakhamb

Jaskirat Singh Grewal: Golf

Bhaskaran E: Kabaddi

Jayanta Kumar Pushilal: Table Tennis

Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime achievement in Sports and Games 2023:

Manjusha Kanwar: Badminton

Vineet Kumar Sharma: Hockey

Kavitha Selvaraj: Kabaddi

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy 2023:

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar: Overall winner university

Lovely Professional University, Punjab: 1st runner up University

Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra: 2nd runner up University

It is to be noted here that the National Sports Awards are given every year to recognize and reward excellence in sports.

‘Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award’ is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over the period of the previous four years.

‘Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in Sports and Games’ is given for good performance over a period of the previous four years and for showing qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline.

‘Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in Sports and Games’ is given to coaches for doing outstanding and meritorious work on a consistent basis and for enabling sportspersons to excel in International events.

‘Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime achievement in Sports and Games’ is given to honour sportspersons who have contributed to sports by their performance and who continue to contribute to promotion of sports event after their retirement.

The overall top performing university in inter-university tournaments is given the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy.