Sensex down 930 pts, Nifty ends in red

Equity benchmarks closed in red on Wednesday. While BSE Sensex lost 930.88 pts or 1.30 per cent to 70,506.31, Nifty declined 302.95 pts or 1.41 per cent to 21,097.45.

Nifty Midcap 100 was at 44,024.95, down by 1,487.50 pts or 3.27 per cent, while Nifty Smallcap 100 was at 14,407.85, down by 543.35 pts or 3.63 per cent.

Top gainers on the NSE were ONGC (1.87 per cent), Tata Consumers (1.02 per cent), Britannia (0.28 per cent), and Cipla (0.07 per cent).

The stocks that hit 52-week high on the NSE were SAL Steel, Capital Trust, CL Educate, Hindcon Chemicals, Times Guaranty, and Varun Beverages. Stocks that hit 52-week low were India Shelter Finance Corporation, Take Solutions, Pritish Nandy Communications, Coral India Finance and Housing.