Mumbai couple Harihara and Preeti Mahapatra to invest Rs 1,100 Cr into SpiceJet

TNI Bureau: Mumbai-based businessman couple Harihara Mahapatra and Preeti Mahapatra are set to invest Rs 1,100 crore in SpiceJet, reported by The Economic Times.

As per the media reports, the investment of Harihara Mahapatra and Preeti Mahapatra will secure them a 19 per cent stake in SpiceJet.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The couple’s Rs 1,100 Crore investment plan includes participation from Aries Opportunities Fund, holding 3 per cent, and Elara Capital, securing an 8 per cent stake through the conversion of warrants.

It is to be noted here that the couple’s plan for investment came as the Board of Directors of SpiceJet unanimously approved the infusion of fresh capital exceeding Rs 2,250 crore.