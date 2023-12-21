TNI Evening News Headlines – December 21, 2023

➡️‘Lord Jagannath to be invited first for dedication of Srimandir Parikrama Project’.
➡️IT raids on Odisha liquor firm: Search operation resulted seizure of undisclosed cash amounting to more than Rs 351 crore and unaccounted jewellery exceeding Rs 2.80 crore.
➡️Cold wave sweeps Odisha. 16 places recorded below 10 degree Celsius, G Udaygiri recorded temperature at 4 degree Celsius.
➡️Odisha’s NH side hotel, the roadside dhabas and hotels owners have been directed to offer tea to the drivers during night.
➡️Three Army personnel lost their lives while three others were injured in a terrorist attack on two military vehicles in Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.
➡️Delhi’s Patiala House court granted 15 days further custodial remand to the Special Cell of Delhi Police of the four accused of Parliament security breach.
➡️Parliament passes Telecommunications Bill 2023.
➡️Lok Sabha passes the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023.
➡️No plan so far to make RT-PCR testing mandatory for COVID at Airports, say Health Ministry sources.
➡️Sakshi Malik announces retirement from wrestling after Brij Bhushan-aide Sanjay Singh elected new president of Wrestling Federation of India.
➡️Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan to tie the knot with makeup artist Shura Khan.
➡️WHO classifies new Covid strain JN.1 ‘standalone variant of interest’.
