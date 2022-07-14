MP Sujeet Kumar visits O-Hub, Startup Odisha Incubation Centre

Insight Bureau: Sujeet Kumar, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha visited the Startup Incubation Centre ‘O-Hub’ (Odisha Hub) in Bhubaneswar on July 14, 2022.

Kumar had a very insightful interaction with Dr Omkar Rai, Executive Chairman, Startup Odisha.

The interaction focused on various policies and initiatives taken by Government of Odisha to nurture the entrepreneurial ecosystem. Sujeet Kumar also interacted with the Startups/incubates at O-hub.

The hub will facilitate 200 startups every year in diverse sectors like healthcare, renewable energy, information and communication technology, handicrafts and agri-tech etc.