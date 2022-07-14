Evening News Insight – July 14, 2022

🔹 479 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1283169.

🔹 Out of 307 new Covid-19 cases detected in Khordha district, 280 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 980.

🔹 Odisha BJP up in arms over Congress’ Ajoy Kumar’s controversial comment on Draupadi Murmu.

🔹 Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall over the districts of Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bargarh, Sambalpur and Nuapada tomorrow.

🔹 Bihar Police busts terror module planning to target PM Modi, ex-cop among 2 arrested. 🔹 PM Modi participates in first I2U2 Leaders’ Summit virtually; I 2U2 group agreed to increase joint investment in 6 areas such as water, energy, transportation, space, health and food security. 🔹 Free Covid booster doses for 18-59 age group from July 15. 🔹 India’s first Monkeypox case confirmed in Kollam, Kerala. Centre alerts States, UTs about key actions.

🔹 Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) to support NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential elections.

🔹 Chitra Ramkrishna, the former CEO cum MD of National Stock Exchange (NSE) arrests in connection with a money laundering case.

🔹 Union Minister Piyush Goyal reappointed as the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha.

🔹 Daler Mehndi arrested in 2003 human trafficking case, sent to jail.

🔹 Indian Rupee ended at a record low of 79.88 against Dollar.

🔹 Rishi Sunak tops second round of voting in UK to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of Conservative Party and Prime Minister.

🔹 Spain makes railway travel free from September.

🔹 Sri Lanka crisis: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigns after arriving in Singapore.

🔹 Singapore’s Foreign Affairs Ministry confirms Rajapaksha on private visit, has not been granted asylum.