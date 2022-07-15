Morning News Insight – July 15, 2022

🔸 Odisha’s single-day COVID tally breaches 1000-mark.
🔸 Odisha reports 1043 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 100 between 0-18 years age group; Khordha reports 335 and Cuttack 205 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases rise to 4825.
🔸Online slots booking for free COVID Precaution Dose begins. People can book slots at http://cowin.gov.in to get Precaution Dose in Bhubaneswar. Free COVID Precaution Dose launched today at Unit-4, UCHC Bhubaneswar.
🔸 Diarrhoea claims 4 lives in Kashipur block of Rayagada district.
🔸India reports 20,038 fresh cases, 16,994 recoveries, and 47 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 1,39,073.
🔸COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Dose administration begins from today in India.
🔸The results for the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) – CA final 2022 will be announced on today evening.
🔸Maharashtra: Death toll due to the incessant rains reaches 99. IMD issues orange alert for Palghar district, Pune & Satara today; 14 NDRF, 6 SDRF teams deployed.
🔸33 Govt schools in Dumka, Jharkhand declared Friday as Weekly Holliday instead of Sunday. All the Schools have Urdu in their names. District Education authorities are probing the matter.
🔸India supplied over 235 million total supplies of COVID-19 vaccines to 98 countries: NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Dr Suman K Bery.
🔸Rupee rises 7 paise to 79.92 against US dollar in early trade.
🔸Ivana Trump, former US President Donald Trump’s first wife dies at 73.
🔸Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has resigned: Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena officially announces.
🔸Nepal’s Parliament passes first Citizenship Amendment Bill.
Comments are closed.