Morning News Insight – July 12, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 509 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 52 between 0-18 years age group; Khordha reports 200 and Cuttack 110 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases rise to 3539.
🔸 Internationally-acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik carves a sand art on Puri sea beach on the occasion of Niladri Bije and Rasagola Dibasa.
🔸 3 killed, 7 injured in road mishap near Badabahali chhak in Sonepur.
🔸Mild earthquake hits two districts of Karnataka.
🔸India reports 13,615 fresh cases, 13,265 recoveries and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases rises to 1,31,043.
🔸Over 7,100 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine from base camp.
🔸Elections 2024: BJP to use Urdu as the language of communication to reach out to Muslims for promotion of Modi Government’s work among them.
🔸7 accused in the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan’s Udaipur to be produced in designated NIA court in Jaipur today.
🔸NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to visit Andhra Pradesh capital Amaravati today.
🔸After pilots, IndiGo technicians go on mass leave.
🔸Kerala: Bomb hurled at RSS office in Payyannur, Kannur district.
🔸Prime Minister Narendra Modi to unveil Deoghar Airport, other projects in Jharkhand today.
🔸NASA releases first image from its new space telescope, deepest view of the universe ever captured.
🔸US President Joe Biden unveils 1st photo from James Webb Space Telescope.
🔸New UK PM to be announced on September 5.
🔸With Captain Savita’s heroics power, Indian Women’s Team beat Canada to register their first win at the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup Spain.
