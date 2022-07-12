Morning News Insight – July 12, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 509 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 52 between 0-18 years age group; Khordha reports 200 and Cuttack 110 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases rise to 3539.

🔸 Internationally-acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik carves a sand art on Pur i sea beach on the occasion of Niladri Bije and Rasagola Dibasa.

🔸 3 killed, 7 injured in road mishap near Badabahali chhak in Sonepur.

🔸 Mild earthquake hits two districts of Karnataka.

🔸 India reports 13,615 fresh cases, 13,265 recoveries and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases rises to 1,31,043.

🔸 Over 7,100 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine from base camp.

🔸 Elections 2024: BJP to use Urdu as the language of communication to reach out to Muslims for promotion of Modi Government’s work among them.

🔸 7 accused in the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan’s Udaipur to be produced in designated NIA court in Jaipur today.

🔸 NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to visit Andhra Pradesh capital Amaravati today.

🔸 After pilots, IndiGo technicians go on mass leave.

🔸 Kerala: Bomb hurled at RSS office in Payyannur, Kannur district.

🔸 Prime Minister Narendra Modi to unveil Deoghar Airport, other projects in Jharkhand today.

🔸 NASA releases first image from its new space telescope, deepest view of the universe ever captured.

🔸 US President Joe Biden unveils 1st photo from James Webb Space Telescope.

🔸 New UK PM to be announced on September 5.