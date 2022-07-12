Morning News Insight – July 12, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
Internationally-acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik carves a sand art on Puri sea beach on the occasion of Niladri Bije and Rasagola Dibasa.
127
🔸 Odisha reports 509 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 52 between 0-18 years age group; Khordha reports 200 and Cuttack 110 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases rise to 3539.
 
🔸 Internationally-acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik carves a sand art on Puri sea beach on the occasion of Niladri Bije and Rasagola Dibasa.
 
🔸 3 killed, 7 injured in road mishap near Badabahali chhak in Sonepur.
 
🔸Mild earthquake hits two districts of Karnataka.
 
🔸India reports 13,615 fresh cases, 13,265 recoveries and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases rises to 1,31,043.
 
🔸Over 7,100 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine from base camp.
 
🔸Elections 2024: BJP to use Urdu as the language of communication to reach out to Muslims for promotion of Modi Government’s work among them.
 
🔸7 accused in the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan’s Udaipur to be produced in designated NIA court in Jaipur today.
Related Posts

Evening News Insight – July 11, 2022

BMC issues Strict Covid Advisory; Check Details

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

 
🔸NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to visit Andhra Pradesh capital Amaravati today.
 
🔸After pilots, IndiGo technicians go on mass leave.
 
🔸Kerala: Bomb hurled at RSS office in Payyannur, Kannur district.
 
🔸Prime Minister Narendra Modi to unveil Deoghar Airport, other projects in Jharkhand today.
 
🔸NASA releases first image from its new space telescope, deepest view of the universe ever captured.
 
🔸US President Joe Biden unveils 1st photo from James Webb Space Telescope.
 
🔸New UK PM to be announced on September 5.
 
🔸With Captain Savita’s heroics power, Indian Women’s Team beat Canada to register their first win at the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup Spain.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.