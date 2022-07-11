Evening News Insight – July 11, 2022

🔹 329 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1281866.

🔹 Out of 219 new Covid-19 cases detected in Khordha district, 203 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 850 .

🔹 Low pressure area to become more marked in 48 hours: IMD.

🔹 Adhara Pana rituals of Holy Trinity was held on the chariots of the deities in Puri.

🔹 Journalists’ entry into school campus row: Dhenkanal Collector Saroj Kumar Sethi announces few relaxations in the directives.

🔹 Passenger in a Karnataka-Delhi train raises ‘train hijack’ alarm on Twitter; Railways clarify ‘it’s diverted’.

🔹 BA.5 sub-variant can re-infect a person with Covid ‘within weeks’: Experts. 🔹 Maharashtra reports 1189 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1529 recoveries and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active casess stands at 18,027. 🔹 India’s longest surviving Royal Bengal tiger Raja passes away at the age of 25 years and 10 months in Alipurduar, West Bengal. 🔹 94-year-old Bhagwani Devi Dagar from India wins 1 Gold & 2 Bronze medals at the World Masters Athletics Championship in Tampere. She clocked 24.74 seconds in 100m sprint to win the Gold. 🔹 PM Narendra Modi unveils the 6.5m long bronze National Emblem cast on the roof of the Ne w Parliament Building.

🔹 The National Commissioner for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) took cognizance of the matter to the forcible change of prayer in a Government-run school in a Muslim-dominated village Korwadih in Garhwa.

🔹 CBSE issues important notice on Indian Navy Quiz THINQ-22 for Class 9 to 12 students.

🔹 AIADMK expels O Panneerselvam, supporters, defiant leader announces similar action against EPS.

🔹 ED summons Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald Case on July 21.

🔹 World Population Day: India to surpass China as most populous country in a year: United Nations.