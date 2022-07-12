Nimapara RD Asst Engineer in Vigilance net

Insight Bureau: Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday conducted simultaneous raids on the houses and properties associated with Dusmanta Dehury, Assistant Engineer of Rural Development Department, Nimapara in Puri district in the disproportionate assets (DA) case.

The searches were conducted by the Vigilance department led by 5 DSPs, 12 inspectors and other staff on the houses, office of the assistant engineer in Bhubaneswar, Puri and Dhenkanal.

Searches were conducted at:

1. Residential flat no A/209, Center point, Sailashri Vihar, BBSR.

2. Triple-storey building at Chandrashekharpur, BBSR

3. Office at Nimapara, puri,

4. House at native village Gunadei, ps- Matanga, Dist. Dhenkanal

5. Two buildings at Dhenkanal town.

6. Residential house of relative at Dhenknal town.

7. Structures located in land at Saptasajya, Dhenkanal.

The assets unearthed so far:

1. 28 plots including 7 plots in prime area of Bhubaneswar and 21 plots in prime area of Dhenkanal unearthed.

2. Cash Rs.1.58 Lakh.

3. One triple-storied building at Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar.

4. Two single storeyed buildings at Dhenkanal town.

5. One single storied building at village Gunadei, Dhenkanal.

6. Bank & Insurance deposits worth over Rs.47.65 Lakh.

7. One four wheeler- Mahindra Renault Logan Car bearing Regd. No. OR21-D-0006 worth Rs.11,00,000/-.

8. 2 two wheelers.

Search is in progress. Further report follows.