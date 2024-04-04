More Leaders Switch Sides in Odisha 

TNI Bureau: With the general election in Odisha getting closer, more leaders switch sides every single day. Many leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress from Koraput and Puri districts joined Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today.

The politicians from Koraput who joined ruling party at a special programme held at Sankha Bhawan include BJP leader Rama Chandra Pangi, Congress leader Abhiram Hantala, retired administrator Tilak Hemendu, Makund Nayak, Upendra Hantala, Parshuram Pangi, Dasarathi Khal and others.

Likewise, Dilip Nayak, who had contested the Assembly election from Nimapada seat in 2019 on Congress ticket but later joined BJP, also joined BJD after failing to get ticket from the saffron party.

Similarly, other leaders like Niranja Mohapatra and Manas Pradhan joined BJD along with hundreds of their supporters.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

All of them joined the conch party in the presence of MP and party’s national spokesperson Sasmit Patra, former Minister Samir Ranjan Dash and others.

On the other hand, two senior medicos namely Dr. Prashant Kumar Mishra and Dr. Pratap Kumar Pani, who was in BJD, joined BJP today. State President Mammohan Samal and former President Samir Mohanty and other leaders welcomed them at party’s state office.

Meanwhile, two senior BJD leaders from Berhampur – Rama Chandra Panda and T Gopi – resigned from BJD alleging negligence and denial of party ticket.

Congress leader Arindam Sarkhel, better known as Bapi Sarkhel, also resigned from all posts and primary membership of the party today. He is all set to join BJD as his wife Monideepa had joined the ruling party a few days ago.

Odisha BJP spokesperson Sonali Sahoo also resigned from the primary membership of the party. She had joined the saffron fold in 2019 after quitting the Congress. Sonali could return to Congress.