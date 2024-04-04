Baxi Family loses Matriarch Subhalaxmi Devi

TNI Bureau: Subhalaxmi Devi, mother of Ex-MLA Late Lulu Mohapatra & Sitting Brahmagiri MLA Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra breathed her last at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Thursday morning. She was 97.

She was the grandmother of BJP’s 2024 Brahmagiri MLA Candidate Upasna Mohapatra.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Subhalaxmi Devi hailed from the royal family of Seraikalla and married into Baxi family, the family of Baxi Jagabandhu, the Supreme Commander of the Paika Revolution of 1817.

Her last rites are likely to be performed at Satyanagar cremation ground in Bhubaneswar today.