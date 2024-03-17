Sidhu Moosewala’s Parents blessed with Baby Boy

TNI Bureau: Deceased singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur welcomed a baby boy this morning.

Informing about the good news, Moosewala’s year-old father Balkaur posted a picture of the baby along with a welcome cake with Moosewala’s photo in the background on his Instagram account.

The deceased singer was the only child of his parents, who gave birth to the second child after opting for the IVF technique. They had gone abroad for the procedure last year.

It is to be noted here that Moosewala, who was one of the wealthiest Punjabi singers, was murdered on May 29, 2022.

Before his murder, Moosewala had unsuccessfully contested the Punjab Assembly elections on a Congress ticket from Mansa constituency.

As many as 25 people out of 30, who were named in connection with the murder case including gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, have been arrested till date.