TNI Bureau: The State unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today reportedly shortlisted candidates for 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly Seats of Odisha.

The list of candidates were finalized reportedly after two important meetings back-to-back at the party office in Bhubaneswar.

While core committee meeting was held at 11 am, the state election committee meeting of the saffron party was held later in the noon.

The list of candidates would be sent for the approval of the central leadership following which the names will be declared.

Along with this, the meeting also decided convey the achievements of the last 10 years of the Modi government to everyone and opinions will be collected from the people regarding the success of the various welfare schemes of the central government.

A comprehensive plan has been made to make the letter given by Prime Minister Modi to reach out to over one crore people of the State for public participation and public cooperation to build a ‘Viksit Bharat.’

State president Manmohan Samal, National Vice President Baijayant Panda, state election in-charge Vijayapal Singh Tomar and co-in-charge Lata Usendi, two Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Bisheshwar Tudu, State General Secretary (Organization) Manas Kumar Mohanty, MPs Juel Oram, Suresh Pujari, Basant Panda, Pratap Chandra Sharangi, National Spokesperson Sambit Patra, former State President Sameer Mohanty and K. V. Singhdeo, former minister Surama Padhi, Women’s Morcha state president Dr. Aishwarya Biswal attended the meeting.