BJP CEC Meet to be Held Today; Discussion on Odisha Likely

TNI Bureau: The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will meet this evening at its headquarters in the national capital.

It is speculated that the meeting will probably pick up some candidates for a few more Lok Sabha seats. Odisha likely to be given focus in the meeting as there has been speculation for alliance with the State ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

In other reason why the Odisha politics would be discussed in the crucial meeting is that none from the State was named in the first list of LS candidates of the saffron party.

Moreover, BJP state president Manmohan Samal, general secretary (organisation) Manas Mohanty, state election in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar and co-in-charge Lata Usendi were called by the central leaderships for a meeting.

Apart from leaders from Odisha, the leaders from Maharashtra, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, and Bihar are also likely to attend the meeting.