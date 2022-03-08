Modern Woman Cares; But Dares when the Man Errs

Insight Bureau: We are living in a male-dominated society which has given the extreme power to the males. Starting from a woman’s birth to every stage of her life she has been always told that she needs a man to survive , a man to protect her, a man to raise her.

But the modern women have been proving the society wrong by rising for themselves, believing in themselves, loving themselves, earning for themselves and more ever growing and glowing in every

field crushing the male egos of the society.

India has always believed in men supremacy and women as a housemaker, but today’s women all shining in all fields. A woman is not only a housemaker but also a CEO, a teacher, an Army officer ,an Engineer, a Doctor and what not.

Today’s modern women shining in every field defining themselves by who they are.

May it be Gunjan Saxena in Indian Air Force (IAF) or Mary Kom in Boxing, women have always proved themselves by breaking the stereotypes and challenging the male- dominating society. They not only proved themselves but also stood as an example for thousand others.

The tradition of being fierce and breaking the stereotypes are seen in Indian women’s from decades. Talking about Rani Laxmi Bai , the queen of Jhansi , not only was the famous leader of the Indian Rebellion ,1857 but also became a symbol of resistance to the British raj for Indian nationalist.

Following all those great inspiration women , today’s modern women is no lesser.

Today a woman knows to stand for herself and doesn’t need a man for her survival. No male ego can stand strong before a female’s dedication. Women shower love and care when admired and appreciated. When confronted and challenged, they prove their mettle.

The Modern Woman Cares; but She Dares when the Man Errs.