No Plus III, University Exams in Odisha from March 22 to 24 in view of Municipal Elections

The Deputy Director of Higher Education Department wrote a letter in this regard to the principals of all colleges and vice chancellors of all Universities to not to schedule any examinations from March 22 to March 24 2022.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Insight Bureau:  Odisha Government on Tuesday announced that it has decided to cancel Plus III and University exams in the State from March 22 to 24 in view of Municipal Elections.
 
The polls for Odisha Municipal Election including 48 Municipalities, 59 Notified Area Councils (NACs) and 3 Municipal Corporations will be held for 110 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) on March 24.
 
