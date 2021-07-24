Mirabai Chanu becomes 1st Indian weightlifter to win Silver in Olympics
Mirabai Chanu became the first Indian weightlifter to win a silver medal in Olympics.
TNI Bureau: Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won India’s first medal at the Tokyo Olympics after clinching Silver in the women’s 49 kg event on Saturday.
She broke the previous Olympic record in the category to create Indian history.
Chanu has become the second Indian weightlifter to win an Olympic medal after Karnam Malleswari and first to win a silver medal in Olympics. Karnam Malleswari bagged bronze in the 69kg category at the 2000 Sydney Games.
In the final, China’s Hou Zhihui clinched the Gold medal in the event, while the Bronze medal was won by Indonesia.
India strikes first medal at Olympic #Tokyo2020
Mirabai Chanu wins silver Medal in 49 kg Women's Weightlifting and made India proud🇮🇳
Congratulations @mirabai_chanu ! #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/NCDqjgdSGe
— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 24, 2021
