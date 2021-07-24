TNI Morning News Headlines – July 24, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 1864 COVID-19 cases on Saturday including 1082 quarantine and 782 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 496 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (221), Balasore (114).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 68 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (30), Puri (11), Angul (8), Mayurbhanj (7), Keonjhar (6). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 5,445.

➡️ As many as 74,707 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Central University of Odisha Vice Chancellor Pro. Kshiti Bhushan Das appointed as the new VC of Central University of Jharkhand.

➡️ Floods in Maharashtra & Goa: India Air Force deploys one C-17 Globemaster & two C-130 Super Hercules to ferry 170 personnel & 21 tonnes of load for NDRF from Bhubaneswar to Pune, Ratnagiri & Goa in preparation for Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief.

➡️ 8 teams of NDRF deployed from Bhubaneswar to carry out flood rescue operations in Pune, Goa & Maharashtra.

➡️ Dateline for Odisha UG/PG exams, results, PG entrance announced

India News

➡️ India reports 39,097 new COVID 19 cases, 35,087 recoveries and 546 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,13,32,159 including 4,08,977 active cases, 3,05,03,166 cured cases & 4,20,016 deaths.

➡️ A total of 45,09,11,712 samples have been tested up to July 21. Of which, 17,18,437 samples were tested yesterday:: ICMR.

➡️ 42,78,82,261 crore vaccine doses administered so far in India.

➡️ Recovery Rate in India stands at 97.35%.

➡️ Sepoy Krishna Vaidya lost his life during operations at Krishna Ghati Sector, Jammu and Kashmir yesterday.

➡️ Follod: Over 130 dead in Maharashtra, neighbouring states as incessant rain causes flooding, landslides.

➡️ Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin trials for children are presently underway and the results are expected to be released by September: Dr Randeep Guleria, AIIMS Director

➡️ 2 militants killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir.

➡️ A Delhi-based man has been arrested for impersonating as personal assistant to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and making calls to the general manager.

World News

➡️ Tokyo Olympics, Hockey highlights: Indian men’s hockey team beats New Zealand 3-2.

➡️ India suffer three-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in third ODI in Colombo; win series 2-1.

➡️ New Zealand suspends quarantine-free travel with Australia.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics Archery Mixed Team event: Deepika Kumari, Pravin Jadhav in mixed team quarter-finals.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics: Sai Praneeth loses to Zilberman in 1st group stage game.

➡️ 10m Air Pistol Men’s event: Saurabh Chaudhary (in file photo) finishes No.1 in qualification and qualifies for the medal round, Abhishek Verma misses out.

➡️ India’s Table Tennis mixed doubles pair of Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra go down to Lin Yun Ju and Cheng I Ching (TPE) 0-4 in Round of 16.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 193.1 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.14 Million.

➡️ Brazil announces suspension of Covaxin trials after Bharat Biotech terminates pact with its partner there.