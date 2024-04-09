TNI Morning News Headlines – April 09, 2024

➡️11 persons injured as LPG cylinder explodes at Amundi under Patrapur block of Ganjam district.
➡️Election Commission of India (ECI) has reportedly removed the name of 5T chairman VK Pandian from the list of officials in Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), claimed BJP.
➡️Jammu and Kashmir: Devotees throng Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra on the first day of Chaitra Navaratri.
➡️People across Maharashtra celebrates Gudi Padwa or Maharashtrian New Year today.
➡️Uttar Pradesh: Devotees throng Ayodhya’s Ram Temple in large number on the first day of Chaitra Navaratri.
➡️Anganwadi Recruitment 2024: Apply for 2,000 vacancies before April 12.
➡️Baba Tarsem Singh’s murder: Main accused Amarjit Singh killed in encounter.
➡️ED raids 35 locations in Tamil Nadu in drugs money laundering case against ex-DMK functionary.
➡️Indian stock indices open at fresh highs; inflation data, Q4 earnings now in focus.
➡️Sensex breaches 75,000-mark for first time ever; Nifty reaches new record peak of 22,765.30.
➡️Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets.
➡️After two years of separation, Dhanush, Aishwarya Rajinikanth file for divorce.
➡️North America, Mexico, Canada witness total solar eclipse.
